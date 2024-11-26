Karachi (November 26, 2024): Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for the Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiry, and Implementation Team, and General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, underscored the Sindh government’s unwavering commitment to education, training, sports, and healthy activities as essential pillars for building a prosperous and robust future for the nation.

He made these remarks while meeting Syed Abu Huraira Shah, a young Taekwondo athlete from Karachi’s Garden area, at his office. Syed Abu Huraira Shah has brought immense pride to Pakistan through his outstanding performances in international competitions, including securing first place in a recent tournament held in Malaysia.

Senator Waqar Mehdi emphasized that the youth are the architects of a nation’s future, and fostering excellence in both academics and extracurricular activities is critical to ensuring a brighter tomorrow. He further noted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the sole young leader in Pakistan who truly understands the aspirations and challenges faced by the younger generation. As such, youth empowerment and development are central to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision.

During the meeting, Senator Waqar Mehdi presented Syed Abu Huraira Shah with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak as a gesture of appreciation and extended his heartfelt best wishes for the athlete’s continued success.