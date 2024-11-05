Karachi (November 5, 2024) – Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, has raised serious concerns over the onset of unannounced gas load shedding in Karachi and across Sindh as winter approaches. He highlighted that half of Karachi is enduring unannounced load shedding, while the rest struggles with low gas pressure.

In a statement issued today, Senator Mehdi questioned whether this issue stems from Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) mismanagement or the incompetence of the relevant federal minister. “A city of 25 million suffers power cuts in the summer and gas shortages in the winter—this is outright injustice,” he said.

Waqar Mehdi pointed out that Sindh contributes over 65 percent of Pakistan’s total gas production. “It seems that Sindh, the highest gas-producing province, is being deprived just like the city of Sui, where the federal government has been taking gas for decades, forcing locals to resort to firewood for cooking,” he noted. Mehdi reminded that the Constitution guarantees the rights of local communities over their natural resources. Addressing Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, he added, “The people of Sindh await the same ‘Shahbaz Speed’ in ensuring gas supply.”

Senator Mehdi firmly stated that the Pakistan People’s Party will not tolerate such injustices against the people, assuring that the PPP will vigorously advocate for a resolution to Sindh’s pressing issues, including those faced by Karachi.