Wafi Energy and The Dawood Foundation partner to expand STEM learning opportunities for underserved children.

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’s Tameer Trust has partnered with The Dawood Foundation (TDF) to expand STEM education for children from underserved communities.

Under the partnership, selected students will receive sponsorship to visit the TDF MagnifiScience Centre. They will explore science through interactive exhibits and practical activities.

The programme aims to make learning more engaging and accessible. It will also give students an opportunity to develop curiosity and new skills through direct experience.

Focus on Practical Science Learning

The partnership builds on Wafi Energy’s support for youth development initiatives. The company has previously backed programmes that promote hands-on learning and technical skills.

Meanwhile, the MagnifiScience Centre focuses on experiential science education. It uses interactive exhibits, experiments and educational programmes to help visitors understand scientific concepts.

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Zubair Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of Wafi Energy Pakistan, said young people’s development would shape Pakistan’s future.

He said the partnership would help more children experience STEM subjects in an engaging way.

“We want to help more children experience STEM learning in a different way,” Shaikh said. He added that the aim was to make learning more enjoyable through practical experiences.

Dawood Foundation Welcomes Partnership

Shafiq Ahmed, Trustee of The Dawood Foundation, said access to education could open new opportunities for young people.

He said partnerships like this could bring more students to the MagnifiScience Centre. As a result, more children can experience science through curiosity and exploration.

Ahmed also appreciated Wafi Energy’s continued support. He said such partnerships could help make educational experiences more accessible.

Favad Soomro, Chief Executive Officer of The Dawood Foundation, also highlighted the importance of meaningful learning.

He said practical experiences can influence how young people understand themselves and the world around them.

Soomro added that TDF aims to make science accessible to children from different backgrounds.

Agreement Signed by Both Organisations

Zubair Shaikh and Favad Soomro signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior representatives from both organisations attended the signing ceremony.

These included Imran Qureshi, Director Corporate & Government Relations at Wafi Energy Pakistan, and Christoph S. Sprung, Chief Governance Officer at The Dawood Foundation.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to education. It also supports efforts to help young people develop knowledge and skills.

MagnifiScience Promotes Inclusive Learning

TDF MagnifiScience Centre was established in 2021. It is designed to provide hands-on learning experiences for people of different ages and backgrounds.

The centre has three floors and a Science Garden. It also features hundreds of interactive exhibits, experiments and educational programmes.

In addition, TDF has used MagnifiScience programmes to expand STEM learning in underserved communities. Its initiatives have included teacher training, interactive student visits and science competitions.

Therefore, the new partnership adds to wider efforts to make science education more accessible.

It also gives underserved children a chance to learn outside the traditional classroom. Through these experiences, students can explore science in a practical and engaging environment.

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