Karachi, August 29, 2025 – The Board of Directors of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) announced half year results for the company. The company reported a profit after tax of PKR 1.28 billion compared to a profit after tax of PKR 1.32 billion in the same period last year. The Board also in-principle

authorized management to explore potential investment and acquisition opportunities in the oil marketing sector, including assessing the feasibility and viability of such ventures.

During this period, the oil and gas sector remained stable, helping contain the import bill. In this environment, WEPL maintained its profitability, supported by stable motor fuel sales and growth in premium fuels and lubricants.

In the Lubricants business, operated under the Shell brand, sales in the consumer segment were boosted by the agricultural season, while the industrial segment saw growth through partnerships with Atlas Honda, Hyundai, and Suzuki. Initial supplies to Reko Diq and a contract with Sindh Engro supported

growth in the mining sector. Additionally, a key industry event showcased Shell’s technology leadership,

and the supply chain secured competitive sourcing of base oils.

In the Retail business, WEPL expanded its network by adding 12 new fuel sites, opening 6 new convenience stores, and upgrading several existing sites. The company also introduced digital tools to enhance customer service and frontline engagement.

On the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) front, WEPL released its first 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining initiatives in education, clean energy, gender equality, and climate action. Through the Tameer Trust, the company engaged 400 youth in entrepreneurship programs, generating 95 new business ideas. Community initiatives included road safety education and Access to Clean Energy programs, which provide solar-powered solutions to rural communities, benefiting over 5,000 people. The company also observed Safety Day nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to workforce safety.

WEPL remains committed to operational excellence, safety, financial strength, and playing a responsible role in society.

About Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) is a licensee for Shell in Pakistan. Wafi Energy Pakistan is

majority owned by Wafi Energy Holding Limited (“Wafi Holding”).

In 2024, Wafi Holding acquired an 87.78% stake in Shell Pakistan Limited, marking its entry into the Pakistani market. This transition represents more than just a change in ownership; it signals a strategic foreign GCC investment aimed at expanding the country’s energy and fuel retail industry infrastructure. It is important to note that an associated company to Wafi Holding has an agreement with Shell Brands International AG to be the sole representative of the Shell brand for fuel stations in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic acquisition in Pakistan allows Wafi Holding to expand its energy business and strengthen its presence in the country, where Shell has a 77+ year history.

Wafi Energy Pakistan stands as one of the oldest and established energy partners in the industry and a leading player in the lubricants market in Pakistan. The company has a network of 600+ Shell retail sites, countrywide oil terminal facilities,

Lubricants oil blending plant, and a broad portfolio of global Shell Lubricant brands including Helix, Rimula and Advance lubricants. The company is the largest private investor in the strategic White Oil Pipeline operated by Pak-Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO). With a legacy since 1947 in the country, developing and distributing energy by land, air and sea, the company has endeavored to support Pakistan’s developmental priorities.

The investment by Wafi Holding, an Arabian Gulf company, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's energy sector. Wafi Holding’s entry into Pakistan’s oil marketing industry is poised to advance the competitive landscape, bringing in growth,

expertise, innovative solutions, and a long-term commitment to sustainable energy development.