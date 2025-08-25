August 25, 2025 Karachi, Pakistan – Wafi Energy Pakistan, the exclusive licensee of Shell fuels and lubricants in the country, announced the launch of the new and improved Shell V-Power, marking a major milestone in premium fuel innovation for Pakistan’s motorists. With Shell’s century-long legacy of

technical leadership, the enhanced Shell V-Power is a fuel designed with cutting-edge technology to deliver more power and better engine performance for our customers.

This launch is a continuation of Shell’s 78-year legacy in Pakistan, a journey that began in 1947 as Burmah Shell. Over the decades, Shell has played a foundational role in shaping the country’s energy landscape — from powering some of Pakistan’s first major industries, to contributing to national

infrastructure projects. Shell has also pioneered innovations in Pakistan, including constructing the country’s first retail station using recycled plastic.

In 1970, Burmah Shell became Pakistan Burmah Shell, and in 1993 it evolved into Shell Pakistan Limited. Today, as Wafi Energy Pakistan, the company brings together Shell’s global expertise with Wafi Energy’s vision to be a long-term energy partner for Pakistan. Wafi Energy, a Middle Eastern company

and Shell’s exclusive licensee in Saudi Arabia, is committed to driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and delivering advanced energy solutions tailored to local needs.

A representative from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan shared:

“The entry of Wafi Energy into Pakistan reflects the deepening bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. We congratulate Wafi Energy for bringing an innovative premium fuel to the market. And we wish the company success in upholding Shell’s legacy and becoming a shining example for other foreign companies hoping to enter Pakistani market."

Javaid Akhtar, Director on the Board of Wafi Energy Pakistan, added:

“The introduction of the new Shell V-Power is a testament to our promise of delivering the best in performance, efficiency, and innovation to our customers in Pakistan. This is more than just a fuel launch — it is an investment in the country’s mobility future.”

Looking ahead, Wafi Energy sees Pakistan as a country of immense potential — with its young population, growing industries, and strategic importance in the region. Wafi Energy will continue to invest and innovate in the energy sector, support communities through sustainable initiatives, and help

shape a future-ready energy landscape that meets the evolving needs of the nation.

