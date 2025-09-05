Karachi: 05 September, 2025 – Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention has helped clear long queues of vehicles assembled at the D-Chowk, Islamabad for emission testing/clearance, thereby causing great inconvenience to the general public.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has further instructed the district administration not to create problems for the public without formulating a comprehensive plan of action and in the absence of any awareness campaign. He said that conducting such an exercise without an integrated policy results in great hardship to the general public. He also instructed the authorities concerned to devise a proper awareness programme for such an exercise. During investigation carried by the Registrar, Mohtasib’s office, it was found that environmental checking and clearance has been the mandate of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) but the officials of the district administration were conducting this exercise.

It may be recalled that several members of the general public and the civil society had recently approached the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib about the congestion caused by the long queues of vehicles at the D-Chowk, Islamabad and the adjoining areas due to their emission checking by the district administration and inconvenience caused by it to the general public and their families. Responding to these complaints, the office summoned the officials concerned of the district administration and the EPA. The EPA representative revealed that the organization was not involved in launching this exercise. It was also found that only one point was chosen for this purpose, and there was no consideration for the women or senior citizens, nor did any awareness campaign preceded it.

