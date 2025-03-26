• Wafaqi Mohtasib presents Annual Report – 2024 to the President.

• Redresses a Record Number of 223,198 Public Complaints in a Year.

Karachi: 26 March, 2025 – The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi called on the President Mr. Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr last evening and presented him the institution’s Annual Report for the year 2024.

According to the Report, the Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib has processed a record number of 226,372 complaints in 2024, reflecting an increase of 17% from the previous year. Moreover, the number of complaints disposed of during 2024, stood at 223,198 which showed an increase of 16% over the figures of 2023, it added. The Report attributed this spectacular performance to various initiatives like holding of Khuli Katcheries at remote places, Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) mechanism along with the Inspection Visits to service delivery organizations generating large number of complaints. Likewise, 93.21% of its decisions/Findings were implemented during the year, which reflected the institution’s effectiveness, meticulous approach and sound procedures, the Report concluded.

The Report went on to add that the office has presence in 24 cities of the country, which included Muzaffarabad (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan. It has emerged as a truly poor man’s court providing free and expeditious administrative relief at the doorsteps of the complainants. Describing the achievements, the Report further stated that the institution continues to take proactive steps for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis, particularly with regard to providing better facilities at the airports, resolving as many as 149,060 of their complaints in addition to ameliorating the lot of children in the country.

Touching upon Pakistan’s role in the international Ombuds fraternity, the Report elaborated that the country continues to undertake activities from the platform of Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) of which Pakistan currently holds the Presidentship and making efforts for upholding the cause of Ombudsmanship in the Asian region and beyond.