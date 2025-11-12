• Wafaqi Mohtasib addresses international conference on constitution and the rule of law in Azerbaijan.

• Highlights centrality of the rule of law in promoting good governance and inclusivity.

• Calls for greater cooperation to strengthen ombudsman institutions.

Baku (Azerbaijan): 12 November 2025 – The Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) and President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, has said that the ombuds fraternity is globally contributing towards promoting and protecting human rights, civil liberties, good governance and the rule of law. He was addressing an ‘International Conference on Constitution and the Rule of Law in Contemporary Legal Systems’, organized as part of the ‘Year of Constitution and Sovereignty’ celebrations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, here today.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that ombudsmanship is aimed at making the state institutions more vibrant, effective and efficient, thereby, improving their service delivery in accordance with the law of the land. The ombuds institutions, he said, serves as enablers which promote transparency, accountability, equality, fair and just practices. Mr. Qureshi highlighted the centrality of rule of law in promoting good governance and protecting the citizen’s rights and said that people are the ultimate stakeholders and their well-being remains supreme in any democratic dispensation.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib and President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi addressing the International Conference on Constitution and the Rule of Law in Contemporary Legal Systems, in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan on 12 November, 2025.

Mr. Qureshi warmly felicitated the government and the people of Republic of Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution and the 5th anniversary of the restoration of sovereignty and said that both events are important milestones in the country’s history. He added that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed close and fraternal relations which are rooted deep in history, religion and culture. He expressed the confidence that these ties would grow further in the days to come and the ombudsman institutions in both countries would continue to work together in promoting good governance, the rule of law and inclusivity.

The international conference was attended by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan and heads of various Ombudsman and Judicial institutions in the Asian region.