Karachi: Violence against women is a bitter and long-standing dilemma in our society, which is often considered hard to talk about. By making a film on such a sensitive and bold subject, producer and director Huma Shaikh has not only shown artistic courage but also portrayed a strong social narrative. Her film “ *Item* ” has emerged as a powerful symbol of women’s determination,courage self-reliance ,dignity and self respect.

The premiere show of the film “Item” was held on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at a local cinema in Karachi, as well as throughout the country which was attended by prominent social, cultural and artistic figures of the city belonging to all walks of life. The two-and-a-half-hour film keeps the audience in its grip from beginning to end, even becoming an example of “this movement of the eye is also a must-see”.

The story is based on real life events, story, screenplay and dialogues are written by the director *Huma Shaikh* herself penned by Late Iqbal Rizvi (brought it in script shape) who is the legend of his time and written award-winning scripts.

The thrilling screenplay and dialogues are a clear testament to *Huma Shaikh’s* creative pen. The central story of the film revolves around a young, helpless girl, Mahnoor ( *Aaliya Ali* ), who is the daughter of a disabled father and aspires to get an education, but is forced to drop out of her studies due to social harassment, narrow-mindedness and character assassination. Be it in the office or in the neighbourhood, from a peon to her boss- pillar to post, she faces mental torture, ridicule and cruelty everywhere. The ruthless slander of society ultimately takes the life of her father, but the series of trials does not end there.

A strong turning point in the film comes when a woman from an advertising agency advises Mahnoor:

“No field is bad; it is the mindset of people that makes it so.”

This sentence emerges as the central message of the film. Mah Noor bravely enters the world of modelling, achieves success in a short period of time but faces backlash by society’s dual standards.

*Aaliya Ali* has played the role of Mah Noor with extraordinary quality, intelligence, and emotional intensity. She has covered the journey from an oppressed, silent, and fearful girl to a dignified, self-confident, and successful woman with such skill that the audience is pleasantly surprised. Her performance in the dance and modelling scenes is reminiscent of the famous dancers of the past era of the golden period of Pakistani film industry.

The Major supporting role of Film Star Mehak played by *Aima Khan* is done fabulous work although been a new comer in the industry, the character has shown the dual face and hypocrisy of our society.

The hero of the film, *Azad Khan,* is a new for Pakistan but impressive face, who made his presence felt with his simple but effective acting. Other supporting roles, including Behroze Sabzwari, Sangeeta Begum, Mariam Mirza, Aima Khan, Ismat Zaidi, Adnan Saeed, Malik Raza and others are also proof of Huma Shaikh’s excellent choice.

The music is another strong aspect of the film. The heartwarming Songs composed by renowned Music Director *M. Arshad,* son of the Legendry M. Ashraf, these songs have the ability to resonate in the ears for a long time. The background music by Legendry Azhar Hussain, treated and designed by Ali Jeffo double the emotional impact of the film.

The brilliant cinematography, strong direction, meaningful dialogues and a story full of social awareness make “Item” not just a film but a powerful message. Overall, this film is so impressive and important that it will force weary moviegoers to turn to the cinemas again and again.

“Item” not only exposes a bitter truth of Pakistani society but also awakens the feeling that the struggle for women’s dignity and freedom cannot be ignored. This is a film that resonates in the heart and mind long after watching it.