Karachi : Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Guddu Barrage, on this occasion Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro gave a briefing.
