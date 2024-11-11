Karachi : Visit of Sindh Secretary Labour & Human Resource Development: 4th Meeting of FPCCI Sindh Regional SC on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws held on 8th November 2024 at FPCCI Head Office Karachi & via Zoom Link, convened by Mr. Fareed Mahmood Ghani Convener of the Committee, which was graced by Abdul Mohamin Khan, Vice President FPCCI.

Mr. Rafique Qureshi, Sindh Secretary Labour & Human Resource Development attended the Meeting as Guest of Honor. Participants and Members of the Committee discussed (1) Critical matters pertaining to labour and human resource development in Sindh (2) Challenges faced by the members and exploring collaborative efforts for sustainable development (3) Current labour policies and their impact on the business community (4) Improving labour departments for employers and employees (5) Initiatives for improving labour welfare and human resource development. Members of the Committee attended the meeting.