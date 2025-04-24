Karachi: The Honorable Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi paid an official visit to the PSQCA-Complex at Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi on 23 rd April 2025. He was warmly welcomed by Dy. Director General (Finance) PSQCA Mr. Taufeeq Ali Abbasi and Secretary, PSQCA Mr. A.K. Rind along with other officers and officilas of PSQCA. This visit marked a significent step towrds promoting innovation. The Honorable Federal Minister for Science and Technology Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi appreciated

the role of PSQCA and also directed to enhance the role of PSQCA in Quality and Standard for the consumption of common man.The Honorable Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi also listened the issues and problems of the employees of PSQCA and assured them to solve the issues accordingly.

During the visit of Honorable Minister for Science and Technology Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi the Director to Minister Mr. Shakeel Arshad, Protocol Officer to Minister Mr. Farooq Nadir, Director (I&E) Engr. Khalid Ahmed Bablani, Director (Finance) Syed Ali Muhammad, Director (CAK) Engr. Muhammad Ashraf Palari, Director (QCC) Dr. Tahira Zaheer, Deputy Director (Admn.) Abdul Waheed Memon & Media Incharge Mr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Solongi were also present on that occasion.