Dated: 3 December 2025 : A Chinese delegation led by Mr. Dong Wei Wei of the HuaRui GuiXing Cultural Group, along with Ms. Liu Ying, visited the Gems & Gemological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP) on 3 December 2025.

Earlier in February 2025, GGIP and HuaRui GuiXing Group signed an MoU aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the gemstone and jade jewelry industry, including capacity building, value addition, technology transfer, and joint initiatives for sectoral development.

During the visit, the delegation toured various sections of GGIP, including the lapidary, gemology, and jewelry training units. The visitors showed keen interest in the institute’s training facilities, testing equipment, and ongoing programs for skill development in Pakistan’s gemstone sector.

Mr. Dong Wei Wei and his team appreciated the efforts of GGIP in promoting value addition and professional training in the gem and jewelry industry. The delegation also expressed strong willingness to further strengthen the existing partnership, explore new avenues of cooperation, and support future collaborative projects between the two organizations.

The visit concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue working together for the growth and modernization of the gemstone and jade jewelry industry.