Karachi (November 26, 2024) – Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), has welcomed the visit of the Belarusian delegation led by President Alexander Lukashenko, calling it a positive step for the economies of both countries.

He stated that the visit of President Lukashenko and other members of the Belarusian delegation would enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade. Faisal Moiz Khan expressed joy over the signing of eight trade agreements during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum and highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and tires.

He further mentioned the demand for Belarusian tractors in Pakistan due to their durability and robustness. Agreements like the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Logistics Corporation and Beltamoz Service, as well as between Biomedical Systems and Belmedpreparaty for collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, are expected to yield positive outcomes.

Faisal Moiz Khan expressed hope that these agreements would open new avenues for businesses in both countries, bring entrepreneurs closer, and support economic growth. He also pointed out that a 2025-27 roadmap for enhancing trade between Pakistan and Belarus has been agreed upon, and both nations must take practical steps to ensure its success, leading to fruitful results and stronger trade ties.

He added that whenever there are signs of improvement in the economy or other sectors, political crises emerge in the country. He urged the government and opposition parties to resolve issues at the table instead of engaging in confrontations on the streets. With the Belarusian delegation currently in Islamabad, any political turmoil could tarnish the country’s reputation.