A Saudi equestrian, Shahd Al Shammari, has taken social media by storm after a video surfaced of her shopping at a pharmacy while riding a horse.

What’s in the Video?

In the viral clip, Shahd skillfully navigates the store aisles, inspects products, and picks up items—all while sitting atop her horse. A man can be seen capturing the unconventional shopping experience on camera. The exact location and time of the recording remain undisclosed.

Who is Shahd Al Shammari?

Nicknamed “The Saudi Equestrian Shahd”, she is a prominent female rider in Saudi Arabia and is admired for her exceptional horse-riding skills and graceful control.

With a strong social media presence, Shahd regularly shares videos of her equestrian expertise, captivating a growing audience of fans who appreciate her unique talent and confidence around horses.