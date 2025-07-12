Advertisements

Multiple serious complaints have emerged against a ride-hailing service driver in Islamabad, raising alarm over the safety of female passengers using such platforms.

The driver, identified as Bilal, operates a silver Suzuki Cultus and has been accused of engaging in sexually inappropriate and harassing behavior. According to reports received by Islamabad Today, at least two women have come forward with disturbing allegations.

In one incident reported during the holy month of Ramadan, Bilal allegedly exposed himself and masturbated while driving a female passenger — a deeply distressing act that has sparked outrage. In another case, a woman reported that Bilal followed her from the I-8 sector to the P.W.D. interchange while she was returning home from work, leaving her shaken and fearful.

In a separate development, the brother of one of the victims confronted the driver. During the exchange, Bilal reportedly admitted to his actions and issued an apology.

These recurring incidents suggest a worrying pattern and have intensified concerns about the lack of accountability in ride-hailing services when it comes to passenger safety — particularly for women.

Authorities have been urged to investigate the matter thoroughly and hold the accused accountable. Meanwhile, citizens are advised to exercise caution when using such services.

Passengers who encounter this driver are strongly urged to cancel the ride and file a report through the platform’s complaint system.