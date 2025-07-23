Advertisements

The Airport Security Force (ASF) has officially taken over control of VIP Lane and Lane 2 at airports across Pakistan, including Karachi, following a directive from the Ministry of Defence.

Effective immediately, the ASF will be solely responsible for the security and management of these lanes, which are commonly used by ministers, advisers, and foreign dignitaries. Previously, these areas were under the control of the Pakistan Airport Authority.

Advertisements

The move follows a decision made by the Defence Ministry on July 9, aimed at enhancing security oversight at key airport access points.

ASF, known for its vigilance and professionalism, already oversees the broader security of both civilian and military aviation infrastructure in the country. The addition of VIP lane responsibilities further strengthens its role in ensuring safe and secure airport operations nationwide.