KARACHI: Head of Vietnam’s Trade Mission in Karachi, Ms. Nguyen Thi Diep, while expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral trade, said she was optimistic that trade between Vietnam and Pakistan would soon surpass the US$1 billion mark. “Vietnam and Pakistan have consistently maintained strong and friendly relations, particularly in the fields of business and trade. Bilateral trade has risen from just US$54 million in 2006 to US$905 million in 2022, while in 2024 it stood at US$850 million”, she noted during a meeting held at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) with the visiting Vietnamese delegation.

The meeting was attended by President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Ahsan Arshad Sheikh, Former Vice President Haris Agar, and members of the KCCI Executive Committee.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Diep highly appreciated KCCI for hosting the delegation, adding that the Vietnam Trade Mission in Karachi remained grateful for the Chamber’s continuous support and cooperation in promoting bilateral business relations. “We greatly value KCCI’s facilitation and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration”, she said.

She informed that Vietnam’s major exports to Pakistan include black and green tea, black pepper, cashew nuts, fish products, synthetic yarn & fiber, iron & steel, machinery & equipment, natural rubber, and chemicals. Pakistan, she noted, is the largest importer of Vietnamese tea, while Vietnamese black pepper ranks No. 1 in Pakistan. Conversely, Pakistan exports cotton and cotton-based products, including yarn, fabrics, denim, along with leather, pharmaceutical products, surgical & dental instruments, and sports goods including Sialkot-made footballs.

Highlighting the vast potential for Pakistani exporters, she pointed out that Pakistan’s exports currently account for less than 2 percent of Vietnam’s total imports, despite the fact that many major Pakistani export products enjoy strong demand in the Vietnamese market.

To capitalize on these opportunities, she proposed that KCCI should send a high-level business delegation to Vietnam to meet leading business chambers and industry groups. She also recommended that KCCI facilitate seller–buyer delegations to participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in Vietnam to deepen commercial engagement.

Responding to KCCI’s invitation for the upcoming My Karachi Exhibition, she assured that all relevant details would be circulated among Vietnamese businesses and importers, who will be encouraged to visit Pakistan and actively participate in the event.

President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while warmly welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, stated that Vietnam is globally admired for its remarkable agricultural excellence, particularly in rice, seafood, coffee, spices, fruits, and processed foods. He said that Pakistan greatly values the opportunity to learn from Vietnam’s experience, exchange best practices, and explore partnerships that can enhance productivity, innovation, and value addition across Pakistan’s agrifood sector.

He noted that Vietnam’s transformation, from a modest economy in 2000 to a dynamic economy exceeding US$485 billion in 2025, stands as an inspiring example of resilience, discipline, and strategic reforms. “Pakistan, with its vast industrial base, fertile resources, and youthful population, sees Vietnam not only as a valuable partner but also as a model for export-led growth”, he remarked. He further highlighted that Karachi, being the country’s premier port city, offers an exceptionally conducive environment for trade and investment. As the gateway to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and with regional connectivity rapidly expanding through CPEC and the Gwadar Port, new opportunities are emerging for joint ventures, logistics partnerships, and regional distribution networks benefiting both Pakistan and Vietnam.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s competitive strength as one of the world’s largest Halal food markets, providing foreign investors, including Vietnamese exporters, access to a massive global Halal consumer base. Collaboration in Halal-certified meat, processed foods, and value-added agri-products, he noted, can generate substantial business potential.

Highlighting the vast untapped opportunities in bilateral trade, investment, and technology transfer, he identified promising avenues of cooperation including food technology and processing, agricultural machinery and automation, biotechnology and seed development, cold-chain logistics, advanced packaging solutions, renewable energy for agro-industries, and IT solutions for agriculture and supply chains.

“Vietnamese delegation’s visit to KCCI serves as an excellent platform for meaningful B2B engagement and for building partnerships that are sustainable, mutually beneficial, and future-oriented”, he added while inviting the delegates to participate in the upcoming My Karachi Exhibition scheduled for February next year.

