Advertisements

A shocking video statement has surfaced from the mother of Bano, a woman brutally killed in the name of honor in Degari, Quetta, where she justified her daughter’s murder as a “punishment” under Balochi customs.

Bano, a mother of five, was allegedly killed following a Jirga decision due to her relationship with a boy known for making TikTok videos — which, according to the mother, angered her sons. She defended the act, saying, “Our people did not make an unjust decision.”

Advertisements

She also appealed for the release of the arrested individuals, including tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz Khan Satakzai, who has denied any involvement, stating no jirga was held under his leadership.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with human rights groups and social media users condemning it as another heinous act of violence in the name of so-called honor.