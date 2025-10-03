Following the arrests of three suspects, JDC Foundation chief Zafar Abbas, while speaking in the presence of police, disclosed the identities of those involved and detailed their role in the ongoing extortion racket operating in the city.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police has claimed the arrest of three suspects allegedly linked to an international extortion gang. The accused had recently demanded Rs140 million in extortion from a well-known social worker.

According to SIU DSP Muhammad Sohail, the arrests were made using technology-based tracking in the Malir Jafar-e-Tayyar area. The suspects have been identified as Yawar Abbas, Manzar Kazmi, and Mohsin Wasti.

Speaking at a press conference in his office, DSP Sohail revealed that the suspects had demanded the extortion money from Zafar Abbas, founder of the Jafaria Disaster Cell (JDC). A case was registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on September 26, 2025, and later handed over to the SIU for investigation.

During the operation, two pistols, a mobile phone used for sending extortion messages, and a Suzuki Alto car were recovered.

Initial investigations revealed that the gang’s leader is Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, a notorious extortionist and blackmailer. The suspects confessed they acted under his instructions. Police further claimed that Naqvi has already extorted millions from prominent builders and businessmen across Karachi.

Background

On September 29, Karachi police registered a case at the Tipu Sultan Police Station regarding the extortion attempt and threats to Zafar Abbas’s life.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on September 25. The complainant, Daniyal Haider, said that he and Zafar Abbas were in an office when Abbas received a call on his personal number. The unidentified caller instructed him to come to a private hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal at 3 PM.

When Abbas arrived at the hotel at the scheduled time, he was confronted by three individuals who allegedly demanded Rs140 million per month in extortion. They reportedly threatened to kill him if the amount was not paid.

The suspects named in the FIR are Mehmood Akhtar, Mohsin Wasti, Yawar Sain, and Manzar Kazmi.