RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY– Today, during a refueling stop on their return flight to the United States from India, Vice President JD Vance and his family visited with U.S. troops at Ramstein Air Base. Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children were greeted by U.S. Air Force General James B. Hecker and his wife, Mrs. Terrie Hecker. The Vice President poured beers for servicemembers and gave a toast thanking them for their overseas deployment. ###