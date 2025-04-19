There are vast possibilities for cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq and KCCI can play a key role in promoting this cooperation Kafeel Hussain

KARACHI (Staff Reporter) Renowned Architect, President KHA Business and International Relations and Vice Chairman of Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison Sub-Committee 2025-26 of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Kafeel Hussain met Consul General of Iraq Dr. Mahir Mujahid Jeejan on the occasion of his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) with further strengthening of trade, cultural and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq. Other mutual issues were discussed on the occasion of the meeting.

Renowned Architect and President KHA Business and International Relations Kafeel Hussain said that there are vast possibilities for cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq and KCCI can play a key role in promoting this cooperation Steps are also being taken which will enable reduction in logistics costs and increase in trade volume, while both countries are also keen on establishing joint projects in the agriculture, health, textile, pharmaceutical and construction sectors which will contribute to economic development and creation of employment opportunities. Kafeel Hussain said that steps are also being taken to promote religious touris To ensure the provision of facilities for Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq, these measures can take trade relations between Pakistan and Iraq to new heights, which will prove beneficial for the economies of both countries. He emphasized that strong relations between the two countries are important for stability and prosperity in the region.