Veteran journalist and founder of Urdu Digest, Altaf Hassan Qureshi, has passed away, triggering widespread grief across Pakistan’s media and literary circles.

Veteran Journalist and Urdu Digest Founder Altaf Hassan Qureshi Passes Away

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over his demise, stating that his passing has created a void in journalism that may never be filled. He praised Qureshi’s lifelong contributions and said his services to the field of journalism would be remembered for generations.

APNS Expresses Grief Over Irreplaceable Loss

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) also issued a statement expressing condolences, noting that the media and literary communities are mourning the loss of a towering figure in serious journalism and intellectual discourse.

Funeral Prayers in Lahore

According to reports, the funeral prayers of Altaf Hassan Qureshi will be offered on Sunday, May 17, after Zuhr prayers at Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore.

He is widely credited with transforming Urdu journalism through Urdu Digest, promoting intellectual debate, literary values, and analytical writing across Pakistan.