Venezuela Earthquake: Mother Dies Saving Daughter as Death Toll Reaches 920

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CARACAS, VENEZUELA: A Venezuelan mother died while saving her young daughter during the devastating Venezuela Earthquake, according to footballer Héctor Bello and local media reports.

Bello shared an emotional message on Instagram, saying his wife Andrea sacrificed her life to protect their toddler during the two powerful earthquakes that struck the country.

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In his tribute, Bello wrote that he would one day tell their daughter how her mother saved her life and stayed with her until her final moments.

Rescue teams continue searching through collapsed buildings after the twin earthquakes near Caracas killed at least 920 people and injured more than 3,000 others.

In additional social media posts, Bello said he travelled to Caracas and confirmed that his daughter and her aunt survived and remained under medical care in hospital.

He described the loss as overwhelming and expressed grief over not being present during the disaster.

Local football media organisation Cumaná de Campeones also confirmed Andrea’s death and said she was found under the rubble after the collapse of the family’s building. Their daughter survived.

International Spanish-language media also reported the incident.

As recovery efforts continue, authorities are identifying more victims while many people remain missing.

The disaster also claimed the lives of two football players.

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Caracas Fútbol Club confirmed that under-18 player Razan Sijaa died alongside family members in La Guaira.

Club Sport San Agustín announced the death of footballer Victor Palacios and described him as a valued member of the club’s academy.

Meanwhile, former Miss Venezuela Giselle Reyes said her mother died after the earthquakes caused her residential building in La Guaira to collapse. According to Reyes, her mother suffered a heart attack during the incident.

Foreign governments also confirmed casualties among their citizens. Reports said four Spanish nationals were killed and more than 100 remained unaccounted for. Authorities also confirmed the deaths of one Portuguese national and two Brazilian citizens.

Portuguese President António José Seguro expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and extended support to Portuguese citizens living in the country.