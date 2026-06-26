Venezuela Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 589 After Twin Powerful Quakes Hit Caracas

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CARACAS, VENEZUELA: The death toll from the devastating Venezuela earthquake has climbed to 589 after two powerful earthquakes struck the capital, Caracas, within seconds of each other, authorities said.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said nearly 2,980 people were injured as rescue teams continued emergency operations across affected areas.

The two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, hit western Caracas at around 6:04pm local time on Wednesday. Strong tremors were felt across Venezuela and reached as far as Bogotá in neighbouring Colombia.

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Several residential and commercial buildings collapsed during the disaster. Officials believe hundreds of people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency workers and volunteers remain active in search and rescue efforts. Authorities have recovered 188 bodies so far, while dozens of injured people remain in critical condition.

The earthquakes caused panic across the city, forcing residents onto the streets as aftershocks raised concerns of further damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the disaster could result in severe human and economic losses. Initial estimates suggested there remains a significant risk that fatalities could rise further.

Government officials also confirmed the closure of Venezuela’s main international gateway, Maiquetía International Airport, after it suffered major structural damage.

Videos shared shortly after the earthquake showed passengers and airport staff evacuating terminal corridors while dust clouds fell from damaged ceilings.

Authorities said airport inspections are continuing and flight operations will remain suspended until safety checks are completed.

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The earthquakes struck during a national holiday when many people were at home, increasing concerns over the scale of casualties.

Emergency measures have now been introduced across affected regions. Hospitals, rescue agencies and security forces have been placed on full alert.

Officials also reported disruptions to electricity and communication services in several areas, while the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau expressed support for Venezuela and said American authorities remain in contact with local officials to coordinate humanitarian assistance.

In a statement shared on X, he said the United States stands with the people of Venezuela and is prepared to support relief efforts during the crisis.