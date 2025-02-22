KARACHI: The court has sent Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-H) chairman Afaq Ahmed to jail on judicial remand in the vehicle arson case, rejecting the investigation officer’s request for physical remand.

According to national media reports, the case hearing took place at the Judicial Magistrate West’s court in Karachi, where Afaq Ahmed was presented before the judge. The court ordered the submission of the case challan at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, MQM-H workers gathered in protest, chanting slogans and demanding action against the dumper mafia.

Afaq Ahmed, a long-standing political rival of MQM (Pakistan), has rarely appeared in court over the years. His party has expressed strong discontent over the legal proceedings, with supporters voicing their concerns over the ongoing case against their leader.