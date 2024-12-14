Karachi – The Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has urged the State Bank of

Pakistan (SBP) to bring down the policy interest rate to single digits in its upcoming Monetary Policy

Committee meeting on December 16. PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan highlighted the need for a

significant reduction, citing record-low inflation figures as a basis for the demand.

In a statement, Sheikh Umer noted that inflation dropped to 4.9% in November, the lowest in 80

months, down from 7.2% earlier. He emphasized that maintaining the policy rate at its current high level

of 13-15% is detrimental to the economy and business activity. “The current economic environment

allows for a reduction of more than 5% in the interest rate,” he said.

The PVMA Chairman praised recent government efforts, crediting the Prime Minister, Finance and

Commerce Ministries, and the Army Chief for steering the country out of economic turbulence. He

highlighted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a key contributor to these

improvements, which he said have restored confidence in the business community.

Sheikh Umer argued that lowering interest rates would help revive Pakistan’s sluggish economy by

providing access to affordable loans for industrialists, stimulating investment in the industrial sector. He

added that reduced interest rates would also ease the government’s debt burden and spur economic

growth.

“Lower rates will increase trade opportunities and economic activity, putting Pakistan on track to meet

its growth targets by the end of the fiscal year,” he concluded.

The business community has echoed these sentiments, urging policymakers to prioritize growth-

oriented measures as the country moves toward economic recovery.