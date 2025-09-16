KARACHI, Sept 16 : Children with special needs are also a valuable asset to the nation. Long-term measures must be taken for their education and health. Allah Pak blesses these children with many other qualities and abilities. The steps taken by the V-Corps Karachi to support the education and vocational training of such children are praiseworthy and worth following.

These views were expressed by Ms. Sadia Rashid – President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, during a meeting at Hamdard Corporate Head Office with Brigadier (r) Ahmed Farukh, Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Director of the Karachi Garrison Education System (KGES), Major (r) Abdul Jabbar, and Miss Sabeen, Principal of the Special Education School. They discussed the need to provide equal educational opportunities for children with disabilities.

Ms. Sadia Rashid said that HFP will continue its partnership and full support for the KGES initiatives including Special Education School. She also said that the education and vocational training of children with special needs not only guarantees a better future for them but also benefits society as a whole.

“Education helps these children to discover their abilities and live with confidence, while vocational training opens doors of employment so they may become self-reliant instead of dependent on others. Their intellectual and practical training is the best way to include them in the mainstream of society. Once they master a skill or profession, they not only earn their place but also set an example for others through their hard work and talent”, she added.

Brig (r) Ahmed Farrukh explained that the Special Education School, established in 2019 under the Karachi Garrison Education System, aims to equip children with disabilities with knowledge and vocational skills to make them self-reliant. Special educational programmes are designed according to their individual needs, along with vocational training.

He also said that the support of HFP to welfare institutions not only helps meet the educational needs of children with disabilities but also plays a vital role in preparing them for practical life. This effort is, in fact, a shining example of Ms. Sadia Rashid’s vision of humanity and service to the nation.

Distinguished guests discussed various opportunities to expand mutual cooperation with Hamdard Pakistan’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Faisal Nadeem, and the Director Programs & CSR HFP, Mr. Syed Muhammad Arsalan.

