US Tariffs: Trump Threatens 100% Duties on Countries Imposing Digital Tax

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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on countries that introduce or maintain digital services taxes, warning that such measures could override existing trade agreements with the United States.

In a post shared on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said any country applying a digital services tax would face immediate tariffs on all goods exported to the United States.

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He added that the proposed tariffs would take priority over trade deals already signed, implemented or under negotiation.

The statement came one day after European Union member states approved a trade agreement negotiated with the United States last year.

Under that agreement, taxes on European imports entering the US were capped at 15%.

Trump’s latest comments signal renewed trade pressure over digital taxation policies that Washington has long argued unfairly target American technology companies.

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The announcement may increase uncertainty around future trade relations between the United States and European countries as policymakers continue discussions on taxation and market access.

No immediate response from European officials was included following Trump’s remarks.