Karachi: The Site Association of Industry Karachi has urged the Pakistani government to form a high-level committee comprising stakeholders from major industrial hubs to strategize against the recent 29% tariff imposed by the US President Donald Trump on Pakistani.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is delivering on his promises, and the business community has confidence in the current government and confident enough they will get benefits from whatever duties implement on Pakistani products with the right planning and right peoples,” said Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association.

In a statement, president of the SITE association, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, proposed that the committee include representatives from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, particularly large-scale manufacturers and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) with expertise in trade and industrial affairs. These representatives would analyze how Pakistan can boost exports to the US and meet the growing demand for imported raw materials needed for local industries.

The committee would assess the impact of the tariff hike, explore ways to increase exports to the US, and recommend measures to support local industries reliant on imported raw materials. Alvi emphasized the need for a detailed study report to be presented to the Prime Minister to ensure coordinated policy action.

He also suggested sending trade delegations to the US to engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with American counterparts. He highlighted the crucial role of Pakistan’s commercial attachés in facilitating these meetings to secure export orders. “Now is the time to deliver results, not just make promises,” he remarked.

The SAI president stressed the importance of leveraging Pakistan’s friendly ties with the US. “We can capture a significant market share with our high-quality products, but the government must support industries with concrete relief measures,” he said.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi expressed confidence that these proposals could help Pakistan overcome the challenges posed by the US tariff hike and strengthen economic relations with the US.