The United States Senate has approved a resolution opposing the Iran policy of the administration of Donald Trump, calling for an end to the blockade around Iran and the withdrawal of American military forces from the region.

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The resolution marks the first major congressional move since the Iran conflict began and could potentially require future military action against Iran to receive approval from Congress.

Resolution Passes with Narrow Majority

The measure was passed with 50 votes in favor and 47 against, dealing a political setback to the Trump administration over its handling of the Iran crisis.

According to international media reports, four Republican senators broke ranks with their party to support the Democrats.

Republican Senators Cross Party Lines

The Republican senators who voted in favor of the resolution included:

Susan Collins

Lisa Murkowski

Rand Paul

Bill Cassidy

Their support proved decisive in securing the resolution’s approval.

Potential Impact on Future Military Action

Political analysts say the resolution reflects growing concern within Congress over escalating tensions with Iran and aims to limit unilateral military action by the White House.

If enforced, future American strikes on Iran may require formal congressional authorization before implementation.