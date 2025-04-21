US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday offered condolences over the death of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and his wife, Jeanette Rubio, are “saddened” by the news of Francis’ death.

“We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff’s soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May He rest in peace,” he added.

https://x.com/secrubio/status/1914282184044577021?s=48&t=B4u5QsCJjdcp-DU_u4xrog

The late pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia.

He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence. The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday.