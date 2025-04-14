Former prime minister and jailed PTI founder-chairman Imran Khan held a detailed conversation in November last year with a US-based Pakistani, who is now part of key ongoing discussions with top officials.

According to a local newspaper, the objective of these talks is to explore avenues for Imran Khan’s release and to improve relations between PTI and influential circles within the establishment.

Highly placed sources confirmed that long before a group of American Pakistanis met Imran Khan in the third week of March, several sessions of discussions had already taken place between Khan and a key individual in Adiala Jail—who is now part of the new round of talks.

Efforts are underway to break the political impasse, involving notable American Pakistanis such as food and real estate businessman Tanveer Ahmed, senior PTI America chapter leader Atif Khan, Sardar Abdul Sami, Dr. Usman Malik, Dr. Saira Bilal, and Dr. Muhammad Munir.

The American Pakistanis who met Imran Khan have been close associates and donors for over two decades, including during Khan’s tenure as prime minister. They were instrumental in connecting the recent delegation from the United States with relevant stakeholders in Pakistan.

Sources shared key insights from the meetings. During a session held in November, Imran Khan acknowledged the necessity of reconciliation with the government and the establishment, and he showed tentative support for resolving the political deadlock. In return, he was assured that a mass mobilization for the Islamabad Long March would apply enough pressure to push the system towards serious negotiations.

Reportedly, three senior leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured Khan that millions would take to the streets in Islamabad, resulting in his release on PTI’s terms. At that time, Bushra Bibi was not involved in the planning, and no decision had been made about her role.

According to insiders, Khan was so confident about the success of the march that he halted further negotiations with the American Pakistani group.