US-Iran Strikes: Washington and Tehran Exchange Fire After Strait of Hormuz Escalation

Military activity intensifies near the Strait of Hormuz following renewed US-Iran strikes.

The United States launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets after a tanker attack, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks and accused Washington of breaching the ceasefire.

US-Iran Strikes: The United States carried out fresh military strikes on Iranian targets after a drone attack hit a Panama-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions despite an existing ceasefire agreement between both countries.

US Central Command (Centcom) said Iran-backed forces launched a one-way attack drone against MT Kiku and failed to uphold the ceasefire terms. In response, American fighter jets targeted 10 Iranian military sites across locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to Centcom, the operation struck military equipment, communication infrastructure, air defence positions and drone storage facilities.

Iran rejected the US account and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said American forces attacked five Iranian coastal positions under what Tehran described as the pretext of responding to maritime enforcement operations.

In retaliation, the IRGC announced missile and drone strikes targeting US military-linked infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain. Iranian state media reported attacks on facilities including Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Naval Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

However, a US official told Reuters there were no reported American casualties or major damage to military facilities.

Iran warned that future violations involving maritime navigation would face stronger enforcement measures and said any further aggression would trigger a severe response.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes, calling them a breach of the ceasefire agreement and accusing Washington of failing to honour its commitments.

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Shortly after the attacks, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Tehran may “never learn” and warned of broader military action if tensions continue to rise.

Following the exchange, authorities in Kuwait and Bahrain activated air defence systems and issued public safety advisories.

Despite the escalation, Centcom said commercial shipping operations through the Strait of Hormuz remain active.

The renewed confrontation follows earlier US strikes that Washington said were launched in response to an alleged Iranian drone attack on a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel on 25 June.

The United States and Iran had agreed on 17 June to end hostilities under a 14-point memorandum of understanding that included commitments to ensure safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors, and any disruption continues to raise concerns over global oil markets and international trade.