US-Iran Strikes: Washington and Tehran Exchange Fire After Strait of Hormuz Escalation

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0

The United States launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets after a tanker attack, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks and accused Washington of breaching the ceasefire.

Military forces operate near the Strait of Hormuz during escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Military activity intensifies near the Strait of Hormuz following renewed US-Iran strikes.

US-Iran Strikes: The United States carried out fresh military strikes on Iranian targets after a drone attack hit a Panama-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions despite an existing ceasefire agreement between both countries.

US Central Command (Centcom) said Iran-backed forces launched a one-way attack drone against MT Kiku and failed to uphold the ceasefire terms. In response, American fighter jets targeted 10 Iranian military sites across locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

US-Iran Agreement: Ishaq Dar Tables Three-Page Accord in National Assembly, Outlines Next Phase of Talks

According to Centcom, the operation struck military equipment, communication infrastructure, air defence positions and drone storage facilities.

Iran rejected the US account and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said American forces attacked five Iranian coastal positions under what Tehran described as the pretext of responding to maritime enforcement operations.

In retaliation, the IRGC announced missile and drone strikes targeting US military-linked infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain. Iranian state media reported attacks on facilities including Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Naval Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

However, a US official told Reuters there were no reported American casualties or major damage to military facilities.

Iran warned that future violations involving maritime navigation would face stronger enforcement measures and said any further aggression would trigger a severe response.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes, calling them a breach of the ceasefire agreement and accusing Washington of failing to honour its commitments.

Karachi Attack: Three Rangers Killed After Militants Storm Camp

Shortly after the attacks, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Tehran may “never learn” and warned of broader military action if tensions continue to rise.

Following the exchange, authorities in Kuwait and Bahrain activated air defence systems and issued public safety advisories.

Despite the escalation, Centcom said commercial shipping operations through the Strait of Hormuz remain active.

The renewed confrontation follows earlier US strikes that Washington said were launched in response to an alleged Iranian drone attack on a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel on 25 June.

The United States and Iran had agreed on 17 June to end hostilities under a 14-point memorandum of understanding that included commitments to ensure safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors, and any disruption continues to raise concerns over global oil markets and international trade.

 

More Stories

Security response following explosion and firing incident in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi

Karachi Blast: Heavy Gunfire and Explosion Trigger Panic in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Irfan Shaikh June 27, 2026 0
People seek shade and cooling during a summer heatwave in Europe.

Europe’s Growing Heat Crisis: Why Extreme Temperatures Are Becoming a Silent Public Health Emergency

Irfan Shaikh June 27, 2026 0
US President Donald Trump speaking about trade and tariff policies.

US Tariffs: Trump Threatens 100% Duties on Countries Imposing Digital Tax

Irfan Shaikh June 27, 2026 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


You may have missed

Players of Algeria and Austria during FIFA World Cup matches after securing Round of 32 qualification.

FIFA World Cup: Algeria and Austria Reach Round of 32 as Iran Exit Tournament

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0
Partly cloudy weather over Karachi as light drizzle and humid conditions are expected.

Karachi Weather: Hot and Humid Conditions Expected With Chances of Drizzle

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0
Military forces operate near the Strait of Hormuz during escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

US-Iran Strikes: Washington and Tehran Exchange Fire After Strait of Hormuz Escalation

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0
Pakistani security forces deployed near the Rangers camp after a militant attack in Karachi.

Karachi Attack: Three Rangers Killed After Militants Storm Camp

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0
Israeli air strike aftermath in southern Lebanon following peace agreement tensions

Lebanon Strikes: Israeli Air Strike Kills One Day After Peace Deal

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com