WASHINGTON: The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary understanding to extend their ongoing ceasefire, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, though the agreement still requires approval from former US President Donald Trump.

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The source told Reuters that both sides have agreed on the framework of a memorandum of understanding aimed at extending the ceasefire for an additional 60 days.

White House Remains Silent

Despite reports of progress, the White House declined to comment on the development. The Trump administration has repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that an agreement to reduce tensions was close, while Iranian officials have often disputed or minimized those claims.

Pressure Mounts on Trump from Iran Hawks

In recent days, Trump has faced increasing pressure from hardline voices within his own political camp, who argue that any agreement with Iran must directly and immediately address Tehran’s nuclear program.

Critics within the Republican Party reportedly fear that a temporary ceasefire without strict nuclear commitments could strengthen Iran diplomatically without securing long-term guarantees.

Uncertainty Remains Over Final Approval

Although negotiators appear to have made progress toward extending the ceasefire, uncertainty continues over whether Trump will formally endorse the arrangement.

Observers say the decision could significantly impact regional stability and future diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Highlight Main Point:

The United States and Iran have reportedly agreed on a draft deal to extend their ceasefire for 60 days, but the proposal still awaits Donald Trump’s approval amid growing pressure from Iran hardliners.