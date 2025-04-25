The United States has announced visa-free entry for citizens of 41 countries under its Visa Waiver Program (VWP), allowing them to stay for up to 90 days without a visa. To qualify, travelers must meet specific criteria and obtain prior authorization through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

This initiative is aimed at promoting tourism not just to popular cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, but also to lesser-known destinations and rural areas.

Countries included in the VWP are: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Eligible travelers must not exceed a 90-day stay and must obtain an approved ESTA prior to travel.

However, even if eligible by nationality, individuals will still need a visa if they have traveled to or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen after March 1, 2011, or visited Cuba after January 12, 2021. The same applies to those holding dual nationality with Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.