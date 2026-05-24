ISLAMABAD: The United States and Iran are close to a major agreement, according to a report by the news agency AXIOS.

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The proposed deal may extend a 60-day ceasefire framework and allow Iran limited economic relief.

It may also reopen the Strait of Hormuz for free maritime movement.

60-Day Memorandum of Understanding Planned

US officials say both sides may sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement would run for 60 days.

It could also be extended if progress continues.

During this period, Iran would keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping.

It would also remove any barriers that restrict navigation in the waterway.

Sanctions Relief and Oil Exports

Under the proposed deal, the US may ease some sanctions on Iran.

It could also allow Iran to sell oil more freely in global markets.

US officials say the principle behind the deal is “performance for relief”.

Iran would receive economic easing step by step.

This would depend on progress in security and maritime commitments.

Nuclear Program and Security Talks Continue

Negotiations would continue on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran may confirm it will not pursue nuclear weapons.

Talks may also include limits on uranium enrichment.

Officials also discussed reducing Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile.

Pakistan Plays Key Mediation Role

Pakistan is reportedly acting as a central mediator in the talks.

The process is being supported by senior Pakistani leadership.

Field Marshal Asim Munir has played a key role in facilitating dialogue.

He recently visited Tehran to support negotiations.

Regional Security and Military Presence

US officials say American forces will remain deployed in the region during the 60-day period.

Any withdrawal will depend on a final agreement.

The deal may also include provisions linked to regional conflicts, including tensions involving Hezbollah and Israel.

Possible Announcement Soon

US officials say remaining issues could be resolved within hours.

They expect an official announcement soon, possibly on Sunday.