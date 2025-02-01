WASHINGTON: The United States and the Netherlands have jointly taken action against a Pakistan-based cybercrime network accused of providing hacking tools and fraud services to criminals worldwide.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the network as HeartSender, which has reportedly operated online marketplaces for over a decade. Authorities claim it facilitated phishing attacks, malware distribution, and large-scale financial fraud.

As part of the crackdown, law enforcement agencies seized 39 domains and related servers linked to the network. The DOJ estimates that the fraudulent activities resulted in financial losses exceeding $3 million in the United States alone.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Dutch National Police. A U.S. official highlighted that these scams not only affect businesses but also individuals.

Despite the major enforcement action, authorities have not yet disclosed any arrests related to the cybercriminal network.