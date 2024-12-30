December 30, 2025,Islamabad: As Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, it is essential for the nation to address the deepening challenges threatening its future. Time is running out, and the people of Pakistan—custodians of the great Indus civilization—must not be allowed to sink into despair or delusion about the present or the future. Immediate action is needed to secure the fundamental human rights that every citizen is entitled to, including access to education, clean drinking water, healthcare, safety, and the freedom of expression within a thriving society, not merely one that survives.

The path forward requires the unity of all Pakistanis—young and old, rural and urban, privileged and marginalized, rich and poor, civilian and military. It is only through collective action that we can address the critical socio-economic issues that face the nation. We must dismantle all forms of discrimination, whether based on gender, religion, sect, class, caste, or geography, in order to meet the global, regional, and national challenges ahead.

This vision can only be achieved when people come together through a bottom-up approach, developing plans and programs for implementation within deliberative democratic processes. By fostering collaboration and ensuring active participation, we can create a knowledge-based society that provides opportunities for all and a safe, inclusive, and flourishing environment for future generations.

This will require building institutions that support strong local governance, provincial self-sufficiency, and effective federal coordination to ensure national harmony. We must create a society that eliminates the push factors which force individuals to risk their lives in search of better opportunities abroad.

Now is the time for action. Let us unite and begin working toward a brighter, more sustainable future for Pakistan—starting today.