BY : Aleena Hafeez.

Karachi : I am writing to draw urgent attention to the worsening conditions of karachi’s roads , which have now become a daily problem for commuters. Karachi’s roads have become a public safety hazard. Uneven surfaces and flooded streets have become a common issue in almost every neighbourhood.

There have been numerous cases of accidents due to large potholes and broken roads, mainly on the main roads like Shahrah e faisal, University road and I.I Chundrigarh road. Last month a motorcyclist lost His life after hitting unexpected pothole at night, such incidents have become alarmingly frequent. Many citizens face financial losses as the vehicles are frequently damaged due to poor road conditions. It is not uncommon to see cars with draken suspensions and flat tyres caused by deep craters across the major roots. Repair cost has become a significant burden and due to this many commuters get late, if the distance is of 40 minutes it takes them more than an hour to reach , if there is some emergency and an ambulance needs to get to the hospital it won’t reach on time, all the emergency services will affected.

The road condition in karachi are not just an inconvenience , but a threat to public safety and well being. I urge the relevant authorities to prioritise repairs and maintenance of the roads before further tragedies occur. The citizens of karachi deserve better infrastructure and safer roads.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I hope that by raising awareness we can encourage swift action to address this critical issue.