Karachi, January 06 2025 : Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, this day, paid a visit to Karachi where he held meetings with different stakeholders of the Sindh Province. Similarly, he visited PMLN House Sindh where he met party leaders and workers from Sindh and held press conference.

Addressing the media persons, Federal Minister said that PMLN had always worked for the betterment of the people and the country, and had launched several projects to revive the country’s ailing economy. Had our governments in past not been toppled by unlawful means, Pakistan’s economy would not have seen this day. In 2013-2017, PMLN restored peace in Karachi, ended terrorism, reduced loadshedding and launched CPEC but paid huge price for launching these projects as our government was toppled, he continued.

Speaking about Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision and Uraan Pakistan, he said that this program would change the country’s economy and would bring fortune within 3-4 years. This program focuses on core issues which are Export sector, digitization, agriculture and water issues, energy sector and population. As Pakistan was facing dollars reserve depletion in these sectors, enhancement and improvement in these sectors would yield significant results. Moreover, he announced that 1000 Agriculture scientists and researchers from all over the country would be sent to China for learning new agri technological innovations that would be beneficial for our country’s agricultural sector.

In response to a query about PIA losses, the Minister said that in PTI’s tenure, immature and unfortunate statements regarding degrees of Pilots brought losses of million dollars to the PIA and national exchequer. We are trying to restore EU and UK flights and soon these routes will be resumed, he added.

On a question about tensions with coalition, he refuted the rumours and said that news of crisis with coalition partners were baseless, PMLN’s relations with its allies were very cordial. There are always backdoor negotiations and dialogues for improvement.

Negating the impression if his party was under any pressure of establishment, he said that everyone has learnt from their mistakes and no one in this situation can afford political crisis.

On a question about PTI, he said that PTI and it’s leaders were reaping what they sowed. They crossed redlines on 9th May by attacking Army installations. PTI’s leader Imran Khan asked everyone for the receipt but couldn’t provide of his own when he sold the watch. He is imprisoned because of his own crimes of using public money to favour his own fortune, he added further.

Earlier, addressing the party workers he said that , PMLN was going to revamp the party’s existing structure in Sindh to get ingrained access on grass root level and would be supporting Youth. Moreover, he announced that such meetings would be held monthly, and he would request PM Shahbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Shareef to hold meetings with party workers and leaders from Sindh.