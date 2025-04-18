LAHORE – The Honda CG 125 Self-Start (Special Edition) continues to gain popularity in April 2025 due to its convenient ignition system and powerful performance, making it a strong competitor against Suzuki and Yamaha models.

Though it shares the same design and core features as the standard model, the self-start version is preferred for its hassle-free start and reliable build. The motorcycle is widely used across Pakistan for daily travel, praised for its speed, fuel efficiency, and resilience.

Equipped with a 4-Stroke OHV Air-Cooled engine, the bike also includes a kick-start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension. With an average mileage of 45 km per litre, it is an economical choice amidst soaring fuel prices.

Price in April 2025:

The current price of the Honda CG 125 Self-Start remains steady at Rs282,900.

Meezan Bank Installment Plan (2 Years):

Meezan Bank is offering a convenient 2-year installment plan with a 30% down payment option.