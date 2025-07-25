Advertisements

UNSC adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution for peaceful conflict settlement "Pakistan remains firm believer in promise and power of multilateralism," says DPM Ishaq Dar.The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution pushed by Pakistan urging the peaceful settlement of disputes, such as

Kashmir and Palestine.

The UNSC took action on the resolution at a meeting, organized under the "Maintenance of international peace and security" agenda item, that highlighted concerning trends of protracted and unresolved disputes threatening international peace and security, and calling for reinforced collective efforts to address them — one of the two signature events proposed by Pakistan under its presidency of the world body's power centre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, who especially came to New York over the weekend to preside over the high-level event, put the resolution to a vote, and then banged the gavel confirming its adoption.

The outcome reflected Pakistan's leadership role in spearheading the adoption of a resolution by the Council — a reflection of effective diplomacy in action.

Tuesday's meeting was convened to debate "Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes". UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who opened the debate, commended DPM Dar for convening the debate and for utilizing the UNSC's presidency to put forward a resolution urging all member states to make full use of the tools in the collective pursuit of global peace, saying: "This is needed now more than ever." "The architects of the United Nations Charter recognized that the peaceful resolution of disputes is the lifeline when geopolitical tensions escalate … when unresolved disputes fuel the flames of conflict …and when states lose trust in each

other," the UN chief said.

Under the terms of the resolution, the Security Council urged all member-states to utilise effectively the mechanisms for pacific settlement of disputes as outlined in Article 33 of the United Nations Charter.

These include negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice.

In this regard, the UNSC reaffirmed its role, under Chapter VI of the UN Charter, to recommend appropriate procedures or methods of adjustment for the peaceful settlement of disputes, including by taking into consideration that legal disputes should, as a general rule, be referred by the parties to the International Court of Justice.

The Council encouraged the secretary-general to ensure that the United Nations is able to lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts and to continue to use his good offices. It also calls on member states to support and cooperate with the UN chief in this regard.

The resolution requests the UN secretary-general to provide, one year following the adoption of this resolution, concrete recommendations for further strengthening the mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Council also urges regional and sub-regional organizations to enhance their efforts for the peaceful settlement of disputes, consistent with the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

"Around the world," the UN Secretary-General said in his remarks, "we see an utter disregard for — if not outright violations of — international law — including international human rights law, international refugee law, international humanitarian law, and the UN Charter itself, without any accountability.

"These failures to uphold international obligations are coming at a time of widening geopolitical divides and conflicts," with staggering costs — measured in human lives, shattered communities, and lost futures, Guterres said.

"We need look no further than the horror show in Gaza — with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times." Diplomacy, he said, may not have always succeeded in preventing conflicts, violence and instability, but it still holds the power to stop them.

In his opening remarks, DPM Dar said: "It is a great honour and pleasure to preside over today’s high-level open debate of the UN Security Council on the important theme of 'Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes'." "Pakistan is striving to fulfill the solemn responsibility of Security Council's presidency with a deep sense of purpose, humility and conviction. Our approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,

respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism.

Dar thanked UN chief Guterres for his thoughtful and insightful remarks. "We deeply appreciate the Secretary- General’s leadership and the commitment in upholding the noble ideals enshrined in the UN Charter." Following the unanimous adoption of the resolution, Dar said: "It is indeed a welcome expression of our collective will and determination to pursuing dialogue and diplomacy for the pacific settlement of disputes, in full conformity with the Charter and the expectations of the international community.

I thank all Council members for their positive and constructive engagement with Pakistan’s delegation in achieving this important consensus." "Today's debate is both timely and urgent. Multilateralism is not merely a diplomatic convenience; it is the need of the hour. Peaceful settlement of disputes is not just a principle; it is the lifeline of global stability." The foreign minister said that Pakistan remained a firm

believer in the promise and power of multilateralism. "As a long-standing member of the United Nations and one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, Pakistan’s commitment to peace is principled, enduring, and consistent," he added.

"It is time to return to the spirit of San Francisco, where the Charter was born out of the ashes of war and with the hope for peace." At the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the organization, we owe it to the peoples of the world to make the UN even more relevant — as a platform for dialogue, but also as an institution that delivers justice, upholds international law, and promotes sustainable peace, Dar concluded.