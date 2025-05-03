Hyderabad : Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), President Muhammad

Saleem Memon, has strongly criticized the non-serious and negligent behavior of the HESCO Chief, stating that his failure to take corrective measures has caused significant harm to the commercial and industrial sectors of Hyderabad.

He stated that the chamber has repeatedly issued official letters and reminders urging HESCO to put an end to

the ongoing unannounced power outages in the SITE industrial area, but no serious action has been taken to

date. This inaction clearly reflects HESCO’s inefficiency and apathy.

Saleem Memon further expressed deep regret that despite committing to meet the business community of

Hyderabad, HESCO Chief has failed to honor his promises. Instead of engaging with the legitimate

representatives of SITE industries, he is reportedly holding discussions with unauthorized individuals who have

no legal standing or stake in the industrial zone. This is a highly unprofessional and unacceptable approach,

which shows a complete disregard for the actual concerns of the business community and ignorance of the

industrial sector’s contribution to the economy.

HCSTSI President highlighted that both scheduled and unscheduled power outages are occurring during peak

business hours in SITE and other parts of the city. This has made it nearly impossible for traders to carry on

their businesses, while industrialists are unable to complete their production orders on time, resulting in

cancellations and severe blows to exports.

He also raised serious concerns about the excessive electricity billing to SITE industries. These bills have

crossed all reasonable limits, and regrettably, there is no responsible authority in HESCO willing to justify or

clarify the inflated charges. This unjustified overbilling has caused widespread frustration and anger among

industrialists and is a matter of grave condemnation.

Moreover, due to persistent power outages, civic institutions such as Hyderabad Development Authority,

WASA and other government departments are unable to perform routine operations, paralyzing normal urban

life.

Saleem Memon lamented that despite several formal letters and follow-ups, HESCO failed to carry out essential

line maintenance work during the winter. Now, in the summer, they are once again disrupting industrial

operations under the pretext of repair work, which the Chamber strongly condemns. This conduct is a direct

hindrance to industrial growth.

HCSTSI President has urged the Federal Minister for Energy Awais Laghari, the Secretary Energy and

Chairman NEPRA to take immediate departmental action against the HESCO Chief. He called for the

permanent appointment of a qualified, experienced and industry-friendly officer as HESCO Chief to ensure

uninterrupted power supply to Hyderabad’s industrial and commercial sectors, vital for strengthening Pakistan’s

economy.