Karachi Pakistan : The Annual Microfinance Conference organised under the EU Funded PAIDAR program continues to inspire conversations on financial inclusion and sustainable development.

Honourable Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with Jeroen Willems, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union in Pakistan, unveiled the study on *Sindh’s Financial Landscape: A Step Towards Promoting Inclusive Finance*, co-authored by UNIDO and Pakistan Microfinance Network.

The study provides a comprehensive overview of Sindh’s financial ecosystem, mapping key barriers, gaps, and opportunities in extending access to finance for women, youth, minorities, and MSMEs across rural and underserved areas.

The study identifies structural and policy constraints that limit financial inclusion and recommends innovative and blended-finance solutions to bridge the divide between formal and informal systems.

The European Union, with UNIDO under the PAIDAR programme, is working together to promote financial inclusion and sustainable development in Sindh.