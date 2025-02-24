KARACHI: University Road has been temporarily closed to traffic following damage to a water pipeline during the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, ARY News reported on Monday.

Traffic police confirmed that Water Board officials and repair machinery have been deployed near Old Sabzi Mandi to address the issue. As a result, traffic flow between Hassan Square and New Town has been suspended.

To manage the situation, commuters traveling from NIPA are being diverted via the Expo turning, while those coming from Essa Nagri are being rerouted towards the stadium through the Hassan Square bridge. Authorities have urged the public to use alternative routes to minimize inconvenience.

BRT Construction and Environmental Concerns:

In a related development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned Karachi’s mayor and the Secretary of Transport over concerns regarding tree-cutting along the BRT route. During a hearing, the Secretary of Forest clarified that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is responsible for trees within the city, while the forest department oversees areas beyond city limits.

The court inquired about KMC’s report on the matter, to which its legal representative requested more time to submit findings. The lawyer assured that under the BRT agreement, contractors are required to plant five new trees for each one removed.