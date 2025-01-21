The University of Karachi (KU) has implemented a new dress code for its students, banning casual or inappropriate attire on campus in order to promote a respectful and modest environment. The guidelines, which were introduced following a recent university notification, require students to wear clean, modest clothing suitable for an academic setting. The dress code specifically prohibits see-through clothing, shorts, sleeveless or tight outfits, and attire featuring inappropriate language or images. Students who fail to comply will face disciplinary measures.

This move is part of KU’s efforts to maintain discipline and ensure a respectful atmosphere for its 45,000 students. The university, one of the largest public institutions in Pakistan, emphasized that the dress code aims to create a professional environment that supports learning.

A university spokesperson stated that the dress code is meant to clarify the expectations for student behavior and appearance on campus, highlighting the university’s commitment to fostering a space where everyone feels respected and focused on their studies.

The dress code has received mixed reactions from students. While some support the initiative, believing it will help maintain discipline, others have raised concerns about the restrictions on personal expression. The university administration clarified that the dress code applies to all students, regardless of gender, and is not intended to limit individual freedoms but to uphold a professional academic atmosphere.