The University of Balochistan has announced an indefinite closure due to security threats, shifting all academic activities online. A notification issued by the university’s registrar on Tuesday directed all campuses to transition to digital learning, ensuring continuity of education.

To facilitate this shift, the Directorate of Information Technology has been instructed to migrate university data to digital platforms, while deans and directors are required to submit weekly performance reports to the registrar’s office. Despite the closure, university staff have been directed to continue reporting to their offices as usual.

The decision comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Bolan, where militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a passenger train, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 people, including security personnel. Several others were injured and remain hospitalized. The university’s administration has taken these precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and faculty amidst rising security concerns.