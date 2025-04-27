Karachi (April ,2025) – The leadership of the United Business Group (UBG) has dismissed the recent threats from the Indian government towards Pakistan as empty rhetoric and called on Muslims around the world to boycott Indian products out of their love for Pakistan. They urged Pakistani importers to halt the import of Indian goods, even those brought in through third countries.

United Business Group (UBG) President Zubair Tufail, Secretary General(Sindh Zone) Hanif Gohar, Central Spokesperson Gulzar Firoz, and Core Committee Member Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that India, in order to cover up its acts of terrorism in Kashmir, is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan to divert attention from its own crimes. However, the world has now seen through India’s nefarious intentions.

They emphasized that the people of Pakistan are not afraid of Indian threats. The business community and the general public stand united with the Pakistan Armed Forces. Should India attempt any aggression, it will face irreparable consequences.

Zubair Tufail added that the nation stands firmly behind its military for the defense and security of the country. They warned the Indian government not to be misled — for the Pakistani people, their country is most dear. India’s water aggression will not be tolerated, and it cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan will give Modi a strong response.

Furthermore, they said that the Indian public must now realize that Modi is isolating India on the global stage. If India initiates war, it will face severe devastation. Pakistan has already responded firmly to India’s recent actions, winning the hearts of the entire nation. Every citizen of Pakistan will support the Armed Forces in protecting the borders and the country.