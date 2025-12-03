Islamabad, 3rd December 2025: Unilever Pakistan, in collaboration with NOWPDP and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), hosted UpliftingU – a Roundtable conversation on Mainstreaming Education & Capabilities with Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). This was a focused multi-stakeholder dialogue aimed at accelerating inclusive education, skills development, and employment pathways for PWDs across Pakistan.

The session took place at Unilever Pakistan’s Head Office where participants explored solutions to integrate PWD capabilities into the country’s future workforce and examined the systemic reforms required to expand equitable access across academic and professional environments.

The roundtable included a context-setting segment followed by an open discussion where participants identified structural barriers, gaps in inclusive educational infrastructure and the need for stronger collaboration between industry, academia and the development sector.

As part of the proceedings, NOWPDP announced a capability building program in partnership with Unilever Pakistan, designed to widen skills development opportunities and improve employability for persons with disabilities. The initiative represents an important milestone in strengthening the disability inclusion ecosystem and supports national priorities centered on equitable access and dignified livelihoods.

In her opening remarks, Sanam Sheikh, HR Head for Unilever Pakistan, highlighted the persistent inequality faced by persons with disabilities. She said, “Access and opportunity come easily to many, but that is not the reality for everyone. Pakistan has 27 million persons with disabilities, yet very few reach higher education or the workplace because our environments are still not accessible.”

Representing the Pakistan Business Council’s research and advocacy platform, CERB, Nazish Shekha emphasized the need for structural readiness across institutions. She stated, “We are working with companies to identify gaps and chart a clear path forward that upholds dignity and equal opportunity. True diversity cannot be achieved without addressing the fundamental issues of accessibility and infrastructure.”

Omair Ahmad, CEO at NOWPDP, highlighted the importance of early intervention, societal acceptance and institutional accountability. He noted, “Inclusion must begin from schools and from a broader culture of acceptance. Parents play a crucial role as well. Institutions must identify limitations clearly and develop solutions through proper policy making. Every organization needs its own dedicated policies because that is the foundation of real and systematic change.”

UpliftingU continues to reinforce that mainstreaming PWD education and capabilities is a national priority. It strengthens Pakistan’s talent landscape, contributes to economic resilience and supports the country’s commitment to creating inclusive opportunities across society.